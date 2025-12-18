London Symposium JV Video: Perseverance CEO eyes 2026 drills in Quebec, Michigan

Perseverance Metals (TSXV: PMI) plans to start first drilling at its Voyageur nickel-copper target in Michigan in the first quarter and return to Quebec’s Lac Gayot later next year as it chases high-grade massive sulphides across the portfolio, CEO Michael Tucker said.

At Lac Gayot in the James Bay region, recent holes at the Baseline zone cut up to 2.1 metres of massive nickel sulphide with assays pending, part of a 6-km by 2-km mineralized trend within the Venus greenstone belt. Legacy work at the Nancy showing returned 2.6 metres grading 9.4% nickel, underlining the belt’s high-grade potential.

“We’re in the right area, the system that we like,” Tucker told The Northern Miner’s Editor-in-Chief Colin McClelland during the International Metals Symposium early this month in London. “It’s going to be subsequent drilling, borehole electromagnetics and then more drilling to follow up on those targets.”

Voyageur sits about 70 km west of Lundin Mining’s (TSX: LUN) Eagle mine, while a joint venture signed in December 2022 gives Perseverance a path to full ownership at Lac Gayot through staged work commitments with Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV). Expected 2026 catalysts include Voyageur drill results by the second quarter and another drill program at Lac Gayot by the third, Tucker said.

