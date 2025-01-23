London Symposium JV Video: PurePoint Uranium advances Athabasca exploration with big partners

By Northern Miner Staff January 23, 2025 At 4:36 pm
London Symposium JV Video: PurePoint Uranium advances Athabasca exploration with big partners
PurePoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad. Credit: Martina Lang

PurePoint Uranium (TSXV: PTU) is cutting exploration costs in northern Saskatchewan's uranium-rich Athabasca Basin through joint ventures with major players, CEO Chris Frostad says.

These include Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), France’s Orano Mining and IsoEnergy (TSX: ISO). The company holds 2,500 sq. km across 12 projects. Many are near major deposits. These include NexGen Energy’s (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) 250-million-lb. Rook I discovery at Arrow and Paladin Energy’s (ASX: PDN; US-OTC: PALAF) Triple R deposit. This follows the December $1.1 billion all-share takeover of Fission Uranium.

“These joint ventures cover our best, most prospective projects, not leftovers,” Frostad said last month during The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London.

PurePoint contributes $3 million of the $10 million needed for 2025 fieldwork, with partners financing the rest.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s interim editor-in-chief, Colin McClelland.

JV videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1048442800

Comments

