Mining People: Lundin Mining, Power Metals, Silver Mountain

MacDonald Mines announced the resignation of president and CEO, Greg Romain.
Nickel Rock appointed Tim Fernback as president, CEO replacing Robert Setter.
Power Metals appointed Gerry Brockelsby as CEO.
Sandfire Resources named Lincoln Greenidge as CEO and Sabino Di Paola as CFO.
Silver Mountain named Alvaro Espinoza as CEO, effective April 1.
Sulliden Mining appointed Rennie Morkel as CEO and a director.
Teako Minerals appointed Sven Gollan as CEO.
West Mining named Natasha Tsai as its CFO.
Churchill Resources announced Kevin Tomlinson resigned from the board.
EGR Exploration added David Stevenson to the board.
Granite Creek Copper added Robert Sennott to the board.
K92 Mining announced the death of Chair, R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus.
Lundin Mining named Maria Olivia Recart to the board.
Regulus Resources named Adam Burley to the board.
Sixty North Gold appointed John Carter to the board.
Valorem Resources appointed Jonathan Victor Hill to the board.
