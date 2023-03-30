Mining People: Lundin Mining, Power Metals, Silver Mountain

Management changes announced this week: MacDonald Mines announced the resignation of president and CEO, Greg Romain.  Nickel Rock appointed Tim Fernback as […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 30, 2023 At 1:14 pm
The late Stuart “Tookie” Angus served as Chair of K92 since the inception of the company in 2014. K92 photo

Topics

Regions

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

MacDonald Mines announced the resignation of president and CEO, Greg Romain

Nickel Rock appointed Tim Fernback as president, CEO replacing Robert Setter

Power Metals appointed Gerry Brockelsby as CEO. 

Sandfire Resources named Lincoln Greenidge as CEO and Sabino Di Paola as CFO. 

Silver Mountain named Alvaro Espinoza as CEO, effective April 1. 

Sulliden Mining appointed Rennie Morkel as CEO and a director. 

Teako Minerals appointed Sven Gollan as CEO. 

West Mining named Natasha Tsai as its CFO.

Board changes:

Churchill Resources announced Kevin Tomlinson resigned from the board. 

EGR Exploration added David Stevenson to the board. 

Granite Creek Copper added Robert Sennott to the board. 

K92 Mining announced the death of Chair, R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus

Lundin Mining named Maria Olivia Recart to the board. 

Regulus Resources named Adam Burley to the board. 

Sixty North Gold appointed John Carter to the board. 

Valorem Resources appointed Jonathan Victor Hill to the board.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Apr 18 2023 - Apr 20 2023
2023 Mining Health and Safety Conference
Apr 18 2023 - Apr 18 2023
PGO 2023 Symposium – Session A
Apr 19 2023 - Apr 20 2023
Graphene & 2D Materials 2023,USA
Apr 20 2023 - Apr 20 2023
PGO 2023 Symposium – Session B

Related Posts