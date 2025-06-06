MacLean Engineering and Sika collaborate on underground mining and construction

MacLean Engineering and Sika have formed a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering enhanced value to the underground mining and civil construction sectors.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths and will focus on aligning MacLean’s proven Shotcrete Spraying equipment and technology offerings with Sika’s complementary product lines. Together, the two companies will explore new avenues for innovation, operational synergy, and market differentiation.

MacLean Engineering is a leading manufacturer of underground mining and tunneling equipment, widely recognized for its innovations in mechanized ground support, utility vehicles, and shotcrete application systems. SIKA is a global leader in construction chemicals and systems, known for its high-performance technologies in concrete, shotcrete accelerators, grouting and anchoring solutions.

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to align their respective expertise and technologies to deliver increased value to customers, particularly in the areas of shotcrete application, chemical admixtures, and system integration.

Jonathan Lavallee, MacLean product manager for Shotcrete Solutions, said: “I’m very enthusiastic about this collaboration, the synergies between MacLean and Sika are very evident, by mutually integrating our joint expertise in mining, tunneling and environmental guidance, I’m quite sure this will have nothing but positive impacts on our shared and new customer base. Combining MacLean’s equipment and shotcrete expertise with Sika’s global chemical and construction prowess will be a game changer on a global scale.”

Martin Hansson, head of mining Americas at Sika, commented: “I am thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration between Sika and MacLean Engineering. This partnership represents a powerful alignment of expertise – combining our advanced chemical technologies and innovative shotcrete solutions with MacLean’s industry-leading equipment and innovation in underground mining. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for integrated systems that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in underground construction. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to our customers and driving progress in the mining and civil sectors worldwide.”