Magna cuts 2.3% nickel, 0.7% copper over 28 metres near surface at Levack mine

The historic Levack mine near Sudbury, Ont., continues to return high nickel and copper grades for Magna Mining. The latest drill results reinforce the excellent grades from the footwall deposit discovered in 2005.

Assays highlighted two holes in particular:

MLV-25-21: 2.3% nickel, 0.7% copper and 0.3 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 28 metres, Including 6.6% nickel, 0.7% copper and 0.6 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 2.4 metres, And 3.3% nickel, 1.0% copper and 0.5 g/t Pd+Pt+Au over 12.4 metres.

MLV-25-22: 2.4% nickel, 0.8% copper and 0.3 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 15.5 metres, And 3.2% nickel, 2.2% copper, and 1.4 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 1.9 metres.



These intersection are approximately 135 to 155 metres from the surface.

A restart may be in the works for Levack. SVP exploration and geoscience Dave King said, “Drilling in this area will provide the data required to advance the Levack restart study and provide appropriate drill density to support the higher level of geological confidence required for our upcoming mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Keel copper-PGE zone, initial mining from this zone could be accessed via a new ramp from surface.

There are currently two surface diamond drills operating at the Levack mine. One is completing near surface infill and metallurgical holes on the #1 and #2 and Main zones. The second drill is exploring the footwall environment between the #3 nickel-copper zone and the Morrison copper-PGE deposit. A third underground drill will be added by year end to test a downdip, on-strike area below the #3 zone.

Underground drilling will also follow up on the east side of the Fecunis fault, where historical hole FNX21200 intersected 33.4% copper, 0.9% nickel and 23.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 0.2 metres. This area is interpreted as potentially having a vertical vein system, subparallel to the Fecunis fault.

Besides Levack, Magna has three more permitted mining projects – Crean Hill, Podolsky and Shakespeare.

Magna also operates the McCreedy West mine adjacent to Levack and the two underground developments are connected via haulage drift on the 1600 level. The company recently intersected 17.9% copper, 0.6% nickel and 28.1 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 1.8 metres in the 700 footwall copper zone at McCreedy.

Visit www.MagnaMining.com for more news and drilling results.