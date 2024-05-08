Magna drills more high-grade nickel-copper in 109 footwall at Crean Hill

The high nickel-copper grades keep coming for Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF) at the Crean Hill project near Sudbury, Ont. This time Magna is targeting the near surface area of the 109 Footwall zone.

Here are assay highlights from recent drilling in the footwall:

MCB-24-029: 0.9% nickel, 2.9 % copper, 9.5 g/t platinum-palladium-gold (Pt+Pd+Au) over 6.3 metres

MCB-24-031: 0.7% nickel, 0.8 % copper, 6.8 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 7.0 metres

Including 1.9% nickel, 2.3 % copper, 10.9 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 2.1 metres

MCB-24-033: 0.2% nickel, 2.0 % copper, 11.3 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 4.5 metres

MCR-24-075: 0.2% nickel, 0.2 % copper, 17.0 g/t Pt+Pd+Au over 13.0 metres

Magna’s SVP technical services said, "Recent drilling … is providing the definition required to advance our surface bulk sample design. Now that all the required permits are in place, Magna can finalize the bulk sample design and initiate the surface bulk sample in the next couple of months, subject to finalizing a third-party ore processing agreement. … [These] results continue to demonstrate the grade and continuity of mineralization not only at surface but also within the upper levels of the planned underground project, where diamond drilling continues to expand on results released in Q1."

Drilling to date demonstrated continuity of the mineralization on surface in the 109 FW zone, and Magna is aiming to define additional mineralization which could be included in the surface bulk sample program. Results from the short hole drill program will help engineers design the final shape for the bulk sample that is planned to commence in June or July.

The 109 footwall zone was historically defined below the 150-metre depth, where high-grade massive sulphide veins were intersected. Magna will complete more drilling in this area between 150 to 250 metres from surface. The goal is to define a high-grade sulphide core. Current results will be included in the updated resource estimate to be completed in the third quarter this year.

The Crean Hill project includes the past-producing underground mine. It was operated by Inco over three periods from 1900 to 2002. The mine produced over 20 million tonnes of nickel-copper ore during this time. Magna purchased Crean Hill from Lonmin Canada in 2022.

More information is posted on www.MagnaMining.com.