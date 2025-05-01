Magna Mining returns high-grade copper intersections at McCreedy West

Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF) announced additional assay results from the ongoing diamond drilling programs at both in Sudbury, Ontario. Drilling at Levack continues to define the near-surface Keel Footwall copper zone and test exploration targets near the main ore body. Magna is currently compiling data and internal studies to review the potential to develop a ramp from surface near the Keel Zone as part of a re-start plan for Levack in 2026.

Magna’s drilling at McCreedy West is targeting areas near historical mining zones. Company drilling is focused on the 700 Footwall (FW) copper-PGE zone definition and resource expansion in support of mid-term production.

Dave King, senior vice president of exploration and geoscience for Magna Mining, stated: "Magna is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing drilling programs at both the McCreedy West and Levack mines. The drilling we have done in the Keel Zone area has provided Magna with more certainty in the orientation of the vein trend and provided fresh core which can be used for metallurgical work as required. We can now move away from the known Keel Zone mineralization and begin expansion drilling with the goal of growing the resource closer to surface and to the east towards the Main Orebody,”

King added: “The information we acquire will provide the detail required to inform the Levack Mine restart plan. Two drill rigs are active on each property, and a third drill rig has been mobilized to the Levack site. This third rig at Levack will begin testing deeper footwall exploration targets that we believe have the potential for a new, copper rich footwall discovery."

