Marathon drills more in-fill gold at Berry deposit, Valentine project

Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ) says it has intersected more gold mineralization during in-fill drilling at the Berry gold deposit, part of the Valentine gold project in central Newfoundland. 26 holes (21,039 metres) were completed last year, and the company notes to potential to add more ounces to the mine plan.

The three most notable assays that are uncut and measured over core length.

VL-20-882 EXT intersected 1.96 g/t gold over 26 metres including 25.79 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 5.96 g/t gold over 8 metres including 22.89 g/t gold over 2 metres, and 1.59 g/t gold over 13 metres including 10.93 g/t gold over 1 metre;

VL-22-1274 intersected 1.88 g/t gold over 20 metres including 14.23 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 0.96 g/t gold over 36 metres, and 1.29 g/t gold over 16 metres including 12.77 g/t gold over 1 metre; and

VL-22-1262 intersected 30.03 g/t gold over 1 metre and 13.36 g/t gold over 1 metre.

Marathon announced the start of early construction activity and an updated feasibility study late last year. The Valentine plan calls for the mining of three open pits over a period of 14 years. About 200,000 oz. of gold will be produced in each of the first three years.

More detailed information is posted at www.Marathon-Gold.com.