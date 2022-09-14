Martin Engineering’s breast cancer campaign expands to conveyor products

Continuing its commitment during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the U.S., Martin Engineering is inviting customers to “Go pink!” For the month of October, along with replacing the traditional Martin orange paint scheme on truck vibrators, the company will add the option of conveyor guarding, twist tensioners and inspection doors to go pink as well.

Along with the colour change, the equipment retains the same high-quality standards. Discharging heavy and often compacted material from dump trucks, hopper rail cars, and other vehicles can require a lot of vibration power in a punishing environment putting high demands on equipment. Operators choose Cougar DC truck vibrators and Cougar THD hydraulic vibrators to replace OEM vibrators that tend to have a limited service life. Reliable and durable truck vibrators like the DC and THD reduce manual labour and downtime while ensuring the safe evacuation of cargo. Faster unloading increases the number of trips by operators, improves efficiency and reduces the cost of operation.

By merely saying “Make mine pink” when purchasing of the company’s popular Cougar DC truck vibrator or Cougar THD hydraulic vibrator, Martin Engineering will donate a portion of its sales revenue to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“Since 2017, this popular campaign has allowed Martin Engineering to donate almost $50,000 to the Susan G. Komen organization,” said vibration business development manager Susie Orlandi. “Every contribution supports those in need today, while the researchers continue their work for a cure.

In addition to its donations, Martin Engineering is also hosting a team in Komen Peoria’s More Than Pink Walk to raise awareness and encourage individual contributions to this worthy cause.

“Every year, our customers generously join us in this fight, placing orders to contribute to its success,” Orlandi added. “Programs like this allow the pink colour scheme to represent the cause year-round, generating awareness and getting people talking.”

To learn more, visit www.martin-eng.com.