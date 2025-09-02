McEwen reports strong gold Intercepts at Grey Fox

McEwen (NYSE: MUX; TSX: MUX) reported that drilling at Fox Complex’s Grey Fox project continues to deliver attractive gold grades and widths. These results […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 2, 2025 At 7:36 pm
Black Fox Underground McEwen Mining Ontario
Underground at the Black Fox mine, near the Grey Fox deposit. Credit McEwen Mining

McEwen (NYSE: MUX; TSX: MUX) reported that drilling at Fox Complex’s Grey Fox project continues to deliver attractive gold grades and widths. These results from the Gibson Expansion Zone and Grey Fox South (GFS) support resource growth ahead of an updated resource estimate expected in October 2025.

Drilling continues to deliver attractive gold grades and demonstrates continuity across key zones, including Gibson Expansion and GFS. New intercepts highlight the potential for near-term resource expansion, building on the current Grey Fox resource of 1,538,000 gold ounces at 3.64 g/t gold indicated and 458,000 gold ounces at 3.30 g/t gold inferred. Geological similarities with large regional deposits, such as Canadian Malartic, reinforce Grey Fox’s growth potential. An updated Grey Fox resource estimate is scheduled for release in October 2025.

Rob McEwen, CEO and chief owner, said: “We are delighted to have four key projects driving our gold mining business in both the near and long term. Exploration drilling on our Fox Complex, specifically Grey Fox, continues to exceed expectations, while underground development at our Stock Mine and Froome West is progressing well. We are also encouraged by the potential of our Nevada projects, where drilling will provide further exploration updates,”

He added: “Our development work at the Stock Mine and Froome West positions us to increase gold production and lower costs in 2026, while Grey Fox remains our key project for long-term growth. With gold performing exceptionally well, our gold-focused projects and operations put McEwen in a strong position to take advantage of higher prices. Our goal over the next few years is clear: to grow annual output beyond 200,000 gold ounces and reduce production costs, generating stronger margins.”

More information is posted on www.McewenMining.com.

Comments

