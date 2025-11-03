McEwen’s power play: 31% stake in next-gen mining analytics

McEwen Mining (NYSE/TSX: MUX) has inked deals to acquire a significant stake in Britannia Mining Solutions, which operates as Paragon Geochemical Laboratories. […]
By Joseph Quesnel November 3, 2025 At 5:01 pm
Digital control center in mine overseeing real-time data for optimized operations of mining technology. CREDIT: Adobe Stock.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

McEwen Mining (NYSE/TSX: MUX) has inked deals to acquire a significant stake in Britannia Mining Solutions, which operates as Paragon Geochemical Laboratories. The company will secure about 31% equity interest on a fully diluted basis in Paragon, a cutting-edge analytical service provider for the mining industry.

Paragon specializes in PhotonAssay technology, which McEwen believes will revolutionize precious and base metal assaying. This innovative method offers rapid, precise, and non-destructive analysis, surpassing traditional fire assay techniques with faster results, better accuracy, and improved environmental safety.

The young and ambitious Paragon currently runs three ISO 17025:2017-accredited laboratories, with plans to expand to eight more sites globally within two years. The company also aims to go public in the near future.

McEwen already utilizes PhotonAssay in its exploration programs at the Fox Complex in Ontario and the Gold Bar Mine Complex in Nevada. This technology enables the company to make quicker data-driven decisions, enhance drilling strategies, and speed up exploration timelines.

To secure this strategic investment, McEwen will purchase shares from both Britannia Life Sciences Inc. and Paragon directly. The total investment of CDN$15.3 million will be paid in McEwen shares, making McEwen the largest shareholder in Paragon.

Ian Ball, McEwen's Vice-Chairman, will join Paragon's board upon its listing, with McEwen gaining the right to nominate an additional board member.

McEwen Mining offers shareholders exposure to growing gold and silver production in the Americas, along with a major copper development project. The company operates mines in Nevada's Cortez Trend, Ontario's Timmins district, and Argentina's Deseado Massif, with potential reactivation of a mine in Mexico.

The company holds a 46.4% stake in the Los Azules copper project in Argentina, valued at US$456 million based on recent financing. This advanced-stage project aims to become one of the world's first regenerative copper mines, targeting carbon neutrality by 2038.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen, who has personally invested over US$200 million in the company, stated: "Our investment in Paragon aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency in mining. PhotonAssay technology represents a significant leap forward in mineral analysis, and we're excited to be at the forefront of its adoption and deployment across the industry."

More information is posted on www.McewenMining.com and www.ParagongeoChem.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Dec 08 2025 - Dec 10 2025
OPTICSFORUMS2025

Related Posts