Medaro optimizing hard rock lithium recovery technique

Medaro Mining (CSE: MEDA; OTC: MEDAF), which aims to develop innovative spodumene processing technologies to support its lithium exploration projects in Canada, has provided an update on the advancement of its hard-rock lithium recovery technology.

Medaro's dual closed-loop thermochemical technology is designed to rapidly extract lithium from spodumene and convert it to high-purity lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and/or lithium metal. Value-added commodity byproducts include aluminum oxide and high-quality silica. The method is conceived to be compact, modular, highly scalable and amenable to deployment in remote geographic locations.

Only three feedstock materials are required in the extraction process: spodumene concentrate; high-purity carbon dioxide (for lithium carbonate); and high-purity water (for lithium hydroxide). The technology promises to lower the costs of forming and purifying spodumene concentrate.

Preliminary technical and economic analyses by Medaro’s joint venture partner had indicated that the technology is capable of lowering overall spodumene processing costs by 30% to 50%. All of the unit operations can be powered entirely by green electricity.

The development of this technology process for lithium extraction continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the company stated. Most of the testing has been completed, and the focus is now on the optimization and refining process. Medaro has engaged multiple third-party laboratories to validate its findings while attorneys work on the application for the company's provisional patent.

Meanwhile, the 2022 field program is well underway across various exploration properties. Medaro currently holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property near Thunder Bay, Ont., the Cyr South lithium property in James Bay, Que., and the Yurchison uranium property in northern Saskatchewan.

For additional information, visit www.medaromining.com.