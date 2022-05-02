Metal Energy hits Ni-Cu in first six holes drilled at Manibridge

By Jackson Chen May 2, 2022 At 1:52 pm
The Manibridge nickel mine in 1975 (left) when it was operated by Falconbridge and the project site now (right). Credit: Metal Energy

Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) has completed its inaugural drill program on the Manibridge nickel-copper project located in the Thompson nickel belt of Manitoba. The drilling was focused on a 1 km strike length of the former Manibridge mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

A total of six drill holes were completed for a total of 2,350 metres, all of which intersected nickel-copper mineralization in sulphides ranging from 3.7 metres to 16.8 metres in thickness, including a couple of drill holes intersecting small occurrences of massive net-textured sulphides. Another drill hole intersected sulphides over three separate intervals.

Metal Energy recently earned a 49% interest in the Manibridge project from CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV; OTC: CVVUF), the operator of the first drill program, and is expected to continue exploration to earn a 70% share.

The Manibridge property is thought to have numerous high-grade zones within a mineralized envelope. Drilling in 2019 returned 12.06% nickel from 128 to 129 metres down hole. This occurred within a broader interval from 128 to 134.6 metres that assayed 2.75% nickel.

"The nickel-copper sulphide system at Manibridge is completely open at depth which can add a significant amount of bulk tonnage to what's already there," James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy, said.

The company is now in the process of preparing for a 10,000-metre follow-up program for the summer.

More details can be found at www.MetalEnergy.ca.

