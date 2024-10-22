Metals Creek drills 64 metres of 1.94% copper, 10 g/t silver at Tillex

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV: MEK) revealed high grades from the very first hole it drilled at its Tillex copper project, 65 m east of Timmins, Ont., and about 45 km from the Kidd Creek metallurgical site. The company owns 85% of the project.

Hole TX24-021 assayed 1.94% copper and 10.22 g/t silver over 64.9 metres, including 6 metres at 1.70% copper and 33.0 g/t silver. Two additional intersections returned 3.21% copper and 4.77 g/t silver over 15.2 metres and 2.58% copper and 15.88 g/t silver over 17.9 metres.

Mineralization consists of locally very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as local blebby style to narrow massive chalcopyrite veins with local pyrite and pyrrhotite. Galena and sphalerite are also present locally. Alteration consists mainly of chlorite and locally pervasive clay alteration. The mineralized argillites within the Tillex deposit are structurally complex with significant folding and fracturing. Mineralized feldspar porphyry is also present within the argillites further adding to the exploration potential to the Tillex copper project, according to Metals Creek.

The Tillex deposit was discovered in 1973, and the historic non-compliant 43-101 near surface resource of 1.3 million tonnes grading 1.56% copper was calculated in 1990.

Metals Creek acquired the deposit in 2008 and drilled a 2,276-metre program. Copper content as high as 2.583% over 37.1 metres and 2.16% over 34.3 metres was noted. Two additional programs were mounted from which the best assay was 5.29% copper over 5 metres.

