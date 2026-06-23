Metso launches ELL Series screens for higher quarry throughput

ELL series screen. Credit: Metso

Metso has expanded its screening portfolio with the launch of the ELL Series inclined screens, designed for secondary and tertiary aggregates applications in the European market.

The company said the new vibrating screens can deliver up to 20% higher throughput within the same footprint as conventional circular motion screens. The technology uses variable elliptical motion, with higher-speed movement at the feed end to increase throughput and slower motion at the discharge end to improve material separation.

"Increasing capacity within the existing footprint is a key challenge for quarry operators across Europe," said Adrian Wood, vice-president, Central Region, Screening business at Metso.

The ELL Series will be manufactured at Metso’s screening centre in Oradea, Romania. Available in two- and three-deck configurations, the screens are designed to complement the company’s Nordberg HP Series cone crushers and will be showcased at the Hillhead 2026 exhibition in the U.K.