Metso Outotec receives four orders for copper anode casting shops

Metso Outotec has received orders for four anode casting shops from major copper producers in the U.S., China and Africa. The total value of the orders is approximately $26 million (€18 million) and in each of the projects, Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery includes anode casting shops with engineering and state-of-the-art technology.

Metso Outotec’s fully electric anode casting shops feature a high level of automation, which ensures anode quality, weight accuracy and a low reject rate combined with high capacity and availability.

Metso Outotec also offers a variety of modular upgrades for existing installations, including equipment, automation, services and digital tools, like the on-line MouldSense system.

“Today, most of the world’s copper anodes are produced with Metso Outotec’s proprietary anode casting technology. We have delivered over 100 anode casting shops around the world, and our frontrunning technology is used globally by the leading copper producers. Our anode casting shops are compatible with different types of smelting technologies, enabling reliable operation and consistent throughput,” said Harri Talvensaari, senior sales manager, smelting at Metso Outotec.

