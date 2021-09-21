Metso Outotec to supply SX/EW plant for Taseko’s Florence copper

Metso Outotec announced during MINExpo in Las Vegas last week that it has signed an agreement with Florence Copper Inc., a subsidiary of Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO; NYSE: TGB), to supply copper solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX/EW) technology for a plant to be built in Arizona. The order is worth more than $30 million.

Metso Outotec will deliver the modular VSF X solvent extraction plant and the main process equipment for the electrowinning plant.

“The VSF®X technology is ideally suited for our Florence Copper Project, which is set to become one of the most energy-efficient and low-carbon copper producers in the world. The modular nature of the equipment will reduce construction time and allow Florence to commence copper production quicker than with other technologies available,” says Stuart McDonald, president and CEO of Taseko Mines.

The energy efficient VSF X solvent extraction plant is part of Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive produce line designed to reduce emissions and improve operational safety.

Read more about solvent extraction and electrowinning technologies on www.MetsoOutotec.com.