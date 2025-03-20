MICA announces fourth call for proposals for funded innovative mining projects

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) has announced the launch of its fourth call for proposals, inviting applications for innovative mining solutions. This initiative aims to support ground-breaking projects to advance Canada's mining sector. Applications close on April 4, 2025, at 11:59 pm EST. To apply and for more information, visit https://app.cemi.ca/call-for-proposals-4

Interested innovators, companies, and industry leaders are encouraged to apply and help shape the future of mining innovation.

MICA is a national network dedicated to driving innovation in the Canadian mining sector by funding and accelerating the commercialization of innovative solutions. The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) in Sudbury, Ontario provides the headquarters and overall program administration for MICA.

The accelerator is seeking the following types of projects: Environmental solutions, productivity, energy, and smart mining technologies. Additional consideration will be given to projects addressing circularity, critical mineral and metal extraction, and social license to operate.

MICA Officials have indicated the following funding details: Eligible projects must be at technology readiness level (TRL) 6 or higher; MICA will fund up to 30% of eligible project costs, and the maximum funding available per project is $500,000.

To be eligible, applicants must be incorporated in Canada, projects must involve at least one Canadian small or medium-sized enterprise, the intellectual property developed with MICA funding must remain in Canada for at least five years after project competition. Finally, all projects must be completed by March 2027.

CEMI is dedicated to solving the mining industry's challenges by advancing commercially viable innovations that enhance the mining sector's safety, productivity, and environmental performance. CEMI's mission is to help mining companies close the innovation and commercialization gap, enabling them to achieve improved operational performance and faster investment returns.