MICA awards $670K to drive Canada’s sustainable mining breakthroughs

The Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) and the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network announced funding for additional recipients under MICA’s call for proposals #4 (CFP#4). Together, the awards—totaling more than $670,000—back Canadian technologies tackling priority industry challenges from battery-metal production and AI-driven resource recovery to tailings management, circular-economy solutions, and improved mine safety.

Each project supports one or more of MICA’s technical priorities: boosting production at lower cost, cutting energy use and GHGs, deploying smart autonomous systems, and lowering environmental risk and long-term liabilities.

Douglas Morrison, president and CEO of CEMI, said: “Through MICA, CEMI continues to deliver on its mission to de-risk innovation and accelerate the commercialization of solutions that will shape the next generation of mining. These projects demonstrate how science and collaboration can unlock sustainable growth while positioning Canadian companies at the forefront of global mining transformation.”

Brokkr Mineral Resources — Pilot Plant for Battery Metal Production Province: British Columbia | Funding: $210,000 Brokkr Mineral Resources will build and operate a pilot-scale bioleaching system to recover nickel, cobalt and manganese from laterite ores under mild, environmentally safe conditions. The project aims to validate a low-carbon alternative to high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL), targeting up to 99% lower GHG emissions per tonne of nickel and potential production-cost reductions of as much as 50%. Brokkr’s process could unlock millions of tonnes of previously uneconomic laterite resources for the battery supply chain.

MuckEye Technologies — Muck Texture Detector Upgrade Province: British Columbia | Funding: $125,000 MuckEye Technologies is upgrading its muck texture detector, an integrated sensor and AI system that improves mud-rush detection and underground safety. The enhanced solution will provide real-time drawpoint assessments, reduce shutdowns and keep personnel out of hazardous zones. By automating detection and analysis, MuckEye expects 10–30% productivity gains while raising global safety standards.

Shoreline Aggregates — Eliminating Tailings Waste Streams & Creating Soil Amendment Solutions Province: Newfoundland and Labrador | Funding: $175,251 Shoreline Aggregates will convert fine aggregate by-products into marketable rock dust for agricultural use and carbon sequestration. The project targets processing 40,000–45,000 tonnes of rock dust annually, with the potential to sequester up to 13,500 tonnes of CO₂ per year through enhanced weathering. The circular-economy initiative aims to reduce environmental liabilities, create new revenue streams and support long-term site sustainability.

GeoXtra Solutions — IntelliTails: Next-Gen Data Solution for Sustainable Mining Province: Ontario | Funding: $82,305 GeoXtra Solutions is developing IntelliTails, an AI-powered tailings management platform that combines geotechnical, environmental and sensor data for real-time monitoring of tailings storage facilities (TSFs). The platform will automate compliance reporting, cut unplanned shutdowns by up to 40% and lower annual operating costs by roughly $250,000 per site—improving safety, ESG performance and operational efficiency.

reOsiris — AI-Driven Waste Stream Resource Recovery for Sustainable Mining Province: Ontario | Funding: $76,500 reOsiris is building a modular, AI-driven processing plant to recover valuable metals from ultra-fine tailings at a throughput of one tonne per hour. The system aims to extract 10–30% of valuable metals from waste streams and could reduce GHG emissions by up to 8,500 tonnes of CO₂ annually, turning legacy mine waste into renewed economic and environmental value.

Chamirai Charles Nyabeze, vice president of business development at CEMI and MICA's network director, commented: “These projects exemplify the innovative spirit driving the future of Canadian mining. Each recipient represents a tangible example of how technology can expand production, reduce environmental impact, and strengthen Canada’s leadership in sustainable mining innovation.”

More information is posted at www.Micanetwork.ca.