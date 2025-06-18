MICA unveils list of funding recipients

The Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network announced funding recipients under its fourth call for proposals (CFP #4), aimed at advancing technologies to enhance productivity, sustainability, and growth in Canada’s mining sector.

The MICA Network is a pan-Canadian initiative supported by CEMI, connecting mining clusters, SMEs, and academics to expedite the commercialization of innovative mining technologies. The funded projects focus on key areas such as autonomous systems, tailings management, energy efficiency, decarbonization, and responsible mineral extraction.

Chamirai Charles Nyabeze, network director, stated: “Today’s announcement reinforces our vision of MICA as Canada’s national network for mining innovation led by SMEs. We are proud of our pan-Canadian reach and of the groundbreaking technologies our members are advancing from coast to coast to coast. Supporting SMEs is not only vital for our economy— it is essential for accelerating the energy transition globally. Many of these companies already have the solutions needed to transform the mining sector; what they need is the right investment and market access. Through MICA, we’re bridging that gap—connecting innovators with opportunity, and helping bring impactful technologies to market.”

Funded through the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, MICA invests in projects aligned with its core themes, including increasing mine production capacity, reducing energy use and GHG emissions, implementing autonomous mining systems, and advancing enabling technologies and ESG.

Douglas Morrison, CEO of CEMI, commented: “This announcement underscores CEMI’s long-standing commitment to accelerating innovation in Canada’s mining sector. By building and supporting the MICA Network, we have created a national platform that empowers SMEs to scale their technologies and bring them to market. These companies are critical to the future of mining and to Canada’s ability to lead in the low-carbon economy. CEMI’s role is to ensure that innovation doesn’t stop in the lab - it must progress to the mine site where it can increase productivity, reduce environmental impact and strengthen our global competitiveness.”

Recipients selected represent diverse projects, including AI-powered mining optimization tools, autonomous battery-electric vehicles, and carbon capture in tailings. MICA anticipates over $32 million in private investment and the creation or retention of more than 150 skilled jobs.

Funded Projects