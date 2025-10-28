Midland extends gold potential in James Bay

Midland Exploration (TSX-V: MD) announced gold assay results from its September follow-up exploration program on the new gold, zinc, and silver discovery within its Caniapiscis gold project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay and Caniapiscau regions. The project is wholly owned by Midland and encompasses 296 exclusive exploration rights covering an area of 146 sq. km.

The exploration program successfully identified several new gold-bearing boulders. A standout grab sample from this follow-up yielded a maximum value of 24.5 g/t gold, building on the recent summer results from 2025. A total of 16 samples contained gold values exceeding 0.5 g/t, including eight samples with more than 2.0 g/t gold. Additionally, a selected grab sample from an outcrop assayed 0.56 g/t gold.

The company also completed a 2,001-kilometre magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey across the Caniapiscis Au project as part of the ongoing exploration efforts. The autumn campaign involved geological mapping, prospecting, soil sampling, and geophysical surveys aimed at following up on recent findings of Au-Zn-Mn-Ag and Au-Zn-Ag-(Pb) boulders identified earlier in 2025.

Midland completed a 2,001-km magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey over the Caniapiscis Au project, and the final data are still pending. They will use this survey to gain a better understanding of the project's geological and structural features and to guide targeting for the 2026 exploration program.

More information is posted on www.MidlandExploration.com/

Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.