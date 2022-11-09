Miller Tech launches battery electric grader for underground mining

Miller Technology launched a new, battery electric low-profile grader for underground mining. The company claims that customer response and trials at the bauma trade show in Munich, Germany were positive.

Miller’s E-Grader was built by retrofitting a HBM-Novas 110-M low profile grader with Miller’s patented powered by Ionic drive system.

“This is another great day for Miller, for North Bay, for northern Ontario and for Canada as we continue to roll out more battery electric vehicles for mining,” said Dan Bachand, the CEO of Miller. “We also want to recognize and thank the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for its funding support of the E-Grader.”

The launch of the E-Grader comes shortly after an announcement in the federal government’s fall economic statement, that introduces a refundable tax credit of 30% of the capital cost of investments in a number of clean technology items, including hydrogen or electric heavy-duty equipment used in construction and mining that are zero-emission or can be charged or refuelled remotely.