MineHub and Railinc join forces to transform rail shipment visibility

MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB; US-OTCQB: MHUBF) announced an important integration with Railinc, a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads. This partnership will significantly enhance MineHub's rail tracking capabilities, offering customers unprecedented visibility into their shipments.

MineHub Technologies provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that streamline physical commodities supply chains, making them more efficient, resilient, and sustainable. The company's platform connects buyers, sellers, laboratories, and financiers in a digitally integrated workflow.

Company CEO Andrea Aranguren expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Railinc and offer our customers unparalleled visibility into their rail shipments. This integration is a testament to our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable supply chain solutions for the commodity markets."

Railinc, the digital backbone of North American freight rail, processes over 300 million daily transactions and monitors more than 11 million railcar movement events across 600+ carriers in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The integration brings several key advantages to MineHub customers. Firstly, it provides direct access to Railinc's authoritative rail event network. Secondly, it offers an enhanced dataset including waybill details and trip-level insights. Thirdly, customers will benefit from faster, more accurate tracking updates with lower latency. Additionally, the integration allows visibility across inbound and outbound shipments through a single authorization process. Lastly, it lays a foundation for future feature development aimed at further improving operational efficiency.

This partnership strengthens MineHub's position as a leader in digital supply chain solutions for commodity markets. By leveraging Railinc's extensive data network, MineHub continues to empower its customers with cutting-edge tools and insights.

For more information about MineHub, visit www.MineHub.com.