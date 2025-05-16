Minerals Innovation Institute announces leadership transition

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 15, 2025 At 10:16 pm
Innovation within the Saskatchewan minerals sector. CREDIT: The International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII).

With the upcoming retirement of Executive Director Al Shpyth at the end of June, the International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII) is recognizing his contributions to the organization and the broader minerals sector. Al’s retirement was previously announced in December 2024, and IMII, along with its members, now takes the opportunity to formally thank him for his leadership and lasting impact.

The International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII) is a prominent hub for expertise and innovation in Saskatchewan’s minerals industry. The institute is a member-based organization governed by industry, post-secondary education, and government. They work on accelerating technological innovation, developing a representative workforce, and promoting thought leadership.

Steve McLellan, board chair of IMII, said: On behalf of the board of directors, I want to express our deep appreciation to Al Shpyth for his many contributions and stellar leadership over the last decades in the industry. I know the members of IMII, and, in fact, the entire minerals sector of Saskatchewan owes a great deal to Al for his commitment and service. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

 In recognition of Al’s commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation, IMII announced the creation of the Al Shpyth Scholarship for Environmental Excellence. Beginning in 2025, the $1,000 annual scholarship will be awarded to a post-secondary student in Saskatchewan enrolled in environmental studies or demonstrating a strong environmental focus. The scholarship, offered annually through 2028, will support students pursuing careers in the minerals industry while promoting environmental responsibility.

 As part of the leadership transition, IMII announced that Lesley McGilp will assume the role of executive director in late June. Lesley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, and the Board is excited to work with her to continue advancing IMII’s projects and mandate.

McLellan continued:  "I am very pleased to announce that Lesley McGilp will take on the role of Executive Director of IMII in late June. We are all very excited to work with her to build on our successes and further advance innovation in Saskatchewan’s minerals sector."

For more information on IMII, visit www.imii.ca

