Mining Association of Canada comments on recent federal election

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) is congratulating Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney on his election victory and looks forward to working with the new government to enhance responsible mining and critical minerals development in Canada.

The statement reads: “The mining industry is eager to collaborate with all parties to ensure one of Canada's most important resource sectors is competitive and attractive to investors.”

Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of MAC, stated: "Mining is one of the most economically significant sectors in Canada and contributes $117 billion to the country's GDP and accounts for 21% of the value of Canadian goods exported. Canadian mining is also an important employer, accounting for one in every 30 jobs across the country. Canada's mining industry is well placed to provide the materials, including critical minerals, essential to healthcare, communications and low carbon technologies and our sector would benefit from strategic government supports to ensure we are able to seize the opportunity before us."

MAC’s news release reads: “Canada's mining sector operates some of the lowest carbon-intensive mines in the world thanks to Canada's abundance of clean energy, the adoption of world-class sustainability standards like Towards Sustainable Mining and company implementation of low emission technologies at their sites. Canada's mining industry should become the supplier of choice for the minerals and metals that are needed for defence, semi-conductors, energy and other clean technologies.”

Gratton added: "The Liberal platform proposed a broad range of positive actions to support the growth of Canada's mining sector, including trade-enabling infrastructure investments, new and expanded tax measures to support the competitiveness of the mining industry and support for Indigenous participation in natural resources projects. Taken together, all of these will attract more investment and help bring more mines into production. We were also pleased to see both the Liberals and Conservatives committing to dramatically accelerate project reviews and we are keen to work with the new Parliament to make this happen in a responsible manner."

MAC and its members thanked all outgoing MPs for their support for the Canadian mining industry over the years. MAC added it looked forward to meeting with newly elected members from all parties to discuss the importance of the sector.

More information is posted on www.Mining.ca.