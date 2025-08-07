Mining Association of Canada grants prestigious scholarship to MBA student

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 6, 2025 At 8:47 pm
The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) announced Xavier Chagnon has received the 2025 Paul Stothart Memorial Scholarship in Mineral Economics. This annual award honors the work of Canada’s brightest minds pursuing advanced degrees in business administration or economics, supporting innovative efforts in the mining industry. MAC is the national organization representing the Canadian mining industry. Its members produce most of Canada’s base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands, and industrial minerals.

Established in 2012 in memory of Paul Stothart, MAC’s former vice president of economic affairs, this $5,000 scholarship supports bachelor’s or master’s students in economics or business administration at Canadian universities. Recipients demonstrate a keen interest in mineral economics and share Paul’s passion for a rewarding career in Canada’s mining and metals sector.

Pierre Gratton, MAC’s president and CEO, commented: “Each year, we are impressed by the calibre of entries from individuals across Canada who are in the midst of their studies and present exciting ideas that will help our sector continue contributing to the benefit of all Canadians. These students exemplify excellence, and this year we are pleased to recognize Xavier Chagnon’s achievements. His background in mining engineering, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions, along with his leadership in organizations like Young Mining Professionals, offers him a unique perspective on the financial, operational, and governance aspects vital to a sustainable and competitive minerals industry. His passion for the sector makes him an ideal recipient of this scholarship.”

Since establishing the award in 2012, MAC and its members have awarded the Paul Stothart Memorial Scholarship to support students dedicated to advancing the Canadian mining industry and passionate about the minerals sector.

Xavier Chagnon, who is currently pursuing an MBA at HEC Montréal, said: “Receiving the Paul Stothart Memorial Scholarship strengthens my aspiration to blend technical expertise and economic insights. MAC’s support provides meaningful encouragement as I advance in my career. The mining sector has offered me exceptional professional and personal opportunities, and I hope to inspire others to discover how rewarding a career in mining can be.”

Canada’s mining industry plays a vital role in the national economy, contributing $125 billion to GDP and accounting for 22% of the country’s total exports. The sector employs 665,000 people across the country and is the largest private-sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada, as well as a significant customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

For more information, visit www.Mining.ca.

