Mining equipment powerhouse GK snaps up South African firm

By Joseph Quesnel November 13, 2025 At 12:45 pm
Llambec and GK work together to provide vibratory processing solutions to mining, aggregate, and other adjacent material processing sites across Africa. CREDIT: General Kinematics.

General Kinematics, a Crystal Lake, Illinois-based vibratory equipment manufacturer and system integrator, has bought Llambec Technology, a South African manufacturer and distributor of vibratory equipment.

For over 40 years, Llambec Technologies has engineered, designed, and produced vibratory equipment for mining, aggregate, and bulk materials industries. General Kinematics furthers its dedication to innovation, quality, and sustainable solutions for customers by incorporating Llambec's strong capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Llambec Technology into the General Kinematics family. This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve key markets across Africa and beyond, while continuing to deliver the innovative solutions our customers expect from GK," Thomas Musschoot, General Kinematics' CEO, said.

"The acquisition of Llambec Technology represents an important milestone in General Kinematics' strategic growth across the EMEA region," Davide Gado, managing director of GK Europe for GmbH, remarked.

"It reinforces our commitment to investing in strong regional partnerships that bring us closer to our customers and enhance our ability to deliver integrated, high-value solutions. Llambec's established presence and expertise in the African market will accelerate our expansion and strengthen GK's global leadership in vibratory technology and sustainable material processing."

"Llambec was founded to solve real problems in the mining industry through practical, engineered innovation," Les Charles Stolterfoht, general manager of Llambec Technology, added. "My grandfather instilled this vision since Llambec's inception, and that has guided us ever since. Joining General Kinematics, a company renowned for its commitment to engineering solutions and innovation, will ensure that vision not only endures but continues to evolve in Africa and across the world."

More information is posted on www.GeneralKinematics.com and www.LlambecTechnology.com.

