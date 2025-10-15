Mining innovation takes centre stage during Sudbury Mining Week

Landmark event starts today October 16

Sudbury Mining Week 2025 begins today, October 16, bringing together industry leaders, educators, and community members to celebrate the region’s mining legacy and its ongoing focus on innovation and sustainability. Organized by Modern Mining and Technology Sudbury (MMTS), the annual event runs through October 24 and features a variety of activities throughout the city.

MMTS is a volunteer-driven, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the importance of mining and technology education. By collaborating with industry partners and regional stakeholders, MMTS works to raise awareness of the vital role mining plays in modern society.

A key event this year is the New Sudbury Centre Mall Display on Saturday, October 18, which is open to the public. Local mining companies and post-secondary institutions will showcase interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and career information aimed at engaging visitors of all ages. This family-friendly event provides a valuable chance to learn about the latest technologies and skills shaping modern mining in Northern Ontario.

“Mining Week is an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate our achievements, and highlight the important role mining plays in shaping a sustainable future for Greater Sudbury,” said Nicole Tardif, Chair of MMTS.

The week’s goal is to inspire youth, support workforce development, and strengthen partnerships between industry, academia, and the community. Additional activities include workshops, forums, and educational sessions held at venues such as Dynamic Earth, Cambrian College, and Radisson Hotel Sudbury.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ModernMining.ca.