Mining milestone: Mattagami First Nation and Dumas partner for venture

Mattagami Aki, the economic development branch of Mattagami First Nation, announced the formation of a new venture with Dumas Contracting on October 28 via social media. According to a media account from Northern Ontario Business, the venture aims to build Indigenous participation and good jobs within the mining sector. Both parties aim to increase Indigenous participation in mining while generating meaningful employment and long-term economic benefits for the Nation.

The partnership combines Dumas' underground mining expertise with Mattagami Aki's focus on community-driven, sustainable growth.

This collaboration stems from an agreement signed in early June during the Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins, Ontario coinciding with National Indigenous History Month. At the time, Mattagami First Nation leaders described it as a significant step forward for mining in their territory, emphasizing the partnership's careful development over the past year and its intended longevity.

Mattagami First Nation, an Anishinaabe and Oji-Cree community, occupies traditional lands around the Mattagami River in northeastern Ontario, extending to the Moose River headwaters on the James Bay coast.

Through Mattagami Aki, the community has established several initiatives, including an impact benefit agreement with IAMGOLD for the Côté Gold Mine near Gogama. They provide services like tree clearing, earthworks, and mill construction through their Aki Caron and Aki Moreau partnerships.

Dumas Contracting operates globally, with a presence in Timmins. Their Northern Ontario clients include McEwen Mining, Glencore, Pan American Silver, Tahoe Resources, and Alamos Gold.