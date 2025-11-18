Mining muscle: Anfield Energy invests in specialized underground fleet

Anfield Energy took a significant step towards uranium production by acquiring specialized mining equipment. The company has ordered eight custom-built underground haul trucks from Young's Machine Company, a Utah-based manufacturer. This purchase aligned with Anfield's recent regulatory approvals for construction at its Velvet-Wood uranium-vanadium mine in southeastern Utah.

"Securing our first fleet of underground trucks from Young's Machine is a pivotal step in executing our near-term production strategy at Velvet-Wood," Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, stated.

"Partnering with a proven, Utah-based manufacturer like Young's ensures we deploy rugged, fit-for-purpose equipment built for the unique demands of our high-grade uranium-vanadium material. This order not only de-risks our restart timeline but also strengthens local economic ties as we advance American energy independence through domestic nuclear fuel production."

The ordered trucks are from Young's 960 Series, designed specifically for underground mining operations. These American-made vehicles are known for their durability and suitability for handling uranium-vanadium material in challenging underground environments. Anfield expected to receive the trucks in the second quarter of 2026, coinciding with their projected timeline for mine development.

This equipment purchase supports Anfield's hub-and-spoke uranium and vanadium production model. The company aims to standardize its fleet, which will reduce maintenance complexity, optimize spare parts logistics, and lower operational costs. This strategy aligns with Anfield's goal to become a top-tier supplier of clean energy inputs amid growing demand for nuclear fuels.

The Velvet-Wood Mine, located near Monticello, will supply material to Anfield's Shootaring Canyon Mill. This operation is part of Anfield's broader strategy to scale production up to three million pounds of uranium annually, contributing to U.S. energy independence.

"We're thrilled to partner with Anfield on this landmark order—it's a testament to the trust they've placed in our custom 960 Series trucks," Steve Young of Young's Machine Company said about the partnership.

"Working with a forward-thinking team like Anfield's, right here in our backyard, reinforces our commitment to powering Utah's uranium revival with reliable, American-made equipment that stands up to the toughest underground conditions. We look forward to seeing these trucks haul the future of clean energy."

This procurement signaled Anfield's operational readiness and commitment to local economic development. It follows recent company milestones, including completed financing rounds and regulatory approvals. The purchase also highlights the broader implications for the U.S. uranium industry, supporting efforts to onshore production and reduce reliance on foreign equipment.

Anfield acknowledged that its decision to advance the Velvet-Wood Uranium-Vanadium Mine is not based on a feasibility study, which introduces additional uncertainty and risk. However, the company remains focused on becoming a leading supplier of energy-related fuels through sustainable growth in its assets.

More information is posted at www.AnfieldEnergy.com.