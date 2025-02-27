Mining People: Abitibi Metals, Chesapeake Gold, Kingsview Minerals, Edgement Gold, Apollo Silver, Electra Battery Materials

Management changes announced this week:

A.I.S. Resources named Marc Enright-Morin as president and CEO.

Abitibi Metals appointed Louis Gariepy as its new vice president of exploration.

Andean Precious Metals appointed Yohann Bouchard as president of the company.

Aurania Resources named Carolina Lasso as vice president, corporate social responsibility.

Banyan Gold added Duncan MacKay as vice president of exploration. Banyan also welcomed Frank Wright as an independent advisor on Metallurgy, Kate Hudek as database/GIS manager and Keagan Parry as senior geologist.

Black Swan Graphene appointed Dan Roadcap as head of technical sales and business development.

Blue Moon Metals tapped Skott Mealer as its new president and COO and Theodore Veligrakis as vice president of exploration.

Chesapeake Gold appointed Justin Black as chief metallurgical officer.

Falcon Gold tapped Victor A. French to oversee and lead the company's Great Burnt copper-gold project in central Newfoundland.

Fireweed Metals tapped Tyler Keeling as CFO.

Gold Basin Resources announced Stephen Pearce has joined the board as a director and has replaced Mark Lotz as CFO and corporate secretary. Colin Smith has resigned as CEO with Charles Straw, director and president, being appointed interim CEO.

Ivanhoe Mines named Marna Cloete as president and CEO.

Kamoa Copper welcomed Annebel Oosthuizen its new Managing Director and Tom van den Berg joined as senior executive, operations.

Kingsview Minerals announced the following directors and officers have resigned from the company: Jamal Amin (director); Bob Leshchyshen (director); James Macintosh (CEO); and Julio DiGirolamo (CF and corporate secretary). Concurrently, the board announced the appointment of the following directors and officers: Edward Yew (director & CEO); Brian Morales (director, CFO and corporate secretary); and Sophie Galper-Komet (director).

Mineros named David Londoño its new CEO.

Mines D'Or Orbec welcomed John Tait as the company's CEO and director. Concurrently, the board announced Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol stepped down from his position as CEO and director of the company.

Omai Gold Mines sadly announced the passing of CFO Dwight Walker.

Prospector Metals tapped Jodie Gibson as vice president of exploration.

Renegade Gold appointed John Newell as president.

Supreme Critical Metals welcomed Chris Gulka as CFO after the resignation of Tatiana Kovaleva.

Tintina Mines announced Juan Enrique Rassmuss, who is a director of the company, has been appointed interim CEO to replace Eugenio Ferrari, CEO who is on medical leave.

Board Changes:

Apollo Silver welcomed Jackie Przybylowski to its board of directors.

Critical Metals appointed Michael C. Ryan to its board of directors.

Edgemont Gold tapped John Williamson as a director of the company.

Electra Battery Materials named Alden Greenhouse to its board of directors.

MAX Power Mining added Brent Dunlop to its board of directors and Tom Sandison to its advisory board. The company also announced Thomas Clarke has resigned as a director of the company.

SLAM Exploration appointed Jimmy Gravel as a new independent director to the board of directors.

West Point Gold welcomed Conrad Nest to its board of directors.