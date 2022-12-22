Mining People: Allied Copper, Japan Gold, Silver Elephant

Management appointments:

ATEX Resources appointed Sheila Magallon as CFO, following Thomas Pladsen’s retirement.

Flying Nickel Mining appointed Andrew Yau CFO.

Foran Mining appointed Terri Uhrich as VP and legal counsel.

Mantaro Precious Metals named Stephen Clayson as CEO and director.

Newcrest Mining announced CFO Sherry Duhe as interim CEO, following Sandeep Biswa’s retirement.

Rhyolite Resources announced the resignation of Fred Stanford as CEO.

Silver Elephant Mining appointed Andrew Yau, CFO, replacing Zula Kropivnitski, who resigned.

Board moves include:

Allied Copper announced Andrew Leslie to its board.

Candelaria Mining appointed Manuel Gomez to the board.

Japan Gold named Takashi Kuriyama to the board, following the retirement of Mitsuhiko Yamada.

Rio Tinto appointed Kaisa Hietala as a non-executive director, effective March 1, 2023.