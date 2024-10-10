Mining People: Americas Gold, Magna Mining, Maritime Resources, Radissoon, Robex

Management changes announced this week:

The new CEO and chair of Americas Gold and Silver is Paul Andre Huet.

Global Copper named Scott Davis as CFO.

Heliostar Metals named Mike Gingles as VP corporate development.

Magna Mining added Philip Ng as manager of engineering and Scott Gilbert as CFO.

Maritime Resources hired Dwight Goudie as manager of the Pine Cove mill.

Oracle Commodity Holding appointed Alex Bayer its chief legal officer. He will hold the same role at Flying Nickel Mining and Silver Elephant Mining.

Puma Exploration named Martin Nicoletti its new CFO.

Radisson Mining Resources named David Ross is VP exploration.

Robex Resources named the development team for the Kiniero gold project: chief development officer Dimitrios Felekis; construction manager Daniel Kotzee; commercial manager Hesbon Okwayo; and earthworks manager Guillaume Hubert.

Teck Resources named Lyndon Arnall as EVP, chief legal and sustainability officer.

West Oak Corp., which is changing its name to Silicon Metals, has named Andrew Brown its CFO.

Board changes:

Manuel Peiffer joined the board of Cartier Resources.

Global Copper added Nathan Chutas to its board.

Group Eleven Resources welcomed Gatlin Smeijers to the board, replacing Ken Klassen.

Intrepid Metals appointed Matthew Lennox-King as a director.

Brahm Silfogel joined the board of Nuclear Fuels.

T2 Metals appointed Martin Hoff to the board.

Tres-Ore Resources named Martin Doyle a director.