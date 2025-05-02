Mining People: Argenta Silver, Cornish Metals, FPX Nickel, Homeland Uranium, Liberty Gold, Sonoran Desert Copper, ESGold, Integral Metals, NEO Battery Materials

Management changes announced this week:

Argenta Silver appointed Joaquin Marias as the company's new president and CEO.

Aris Mining announced Richard Orazietti will step down as CFO following the completion of the company's Q1 2025 reporting. As part of a planned leadership succession, Cameron Paterson will join Aris Mining as CFO in July 2025, ahead of Q2 2025 reporting, and will lead the completion of the company's financial reporting.

Cornish Metals reported the following management change: Owen Mihalop, COO, has left the company.

Defiance Silver tapped Armando Vazquez as vice president of operations.

Discovery Silver announced the following management appointments: Pierre Rocque as COO; Jennifer Wagner as executive vice president of corporate affairs and sustainability; Duncan King as vice president of Canadian operations; and Eric Kallio as senior vice president of exploration and growth.

Dynacor Group announced with deep gratitude the retirement of Léonard Teoli and the appointment of a new CFO.

FPX Nickel named Dan Apai as the company's vice president of projects. Apai succeeds Andrew Osterloh, who will be departing his role as a company employee. Further, the company is pleased to announce Osterloh will be nominated for election as a board member.

Giyani Metals appointed Gavin Horscroft as operations manager and Sean Thijsse as vice president of corporate development.

Homeland Uranium welcomed Nancy Normore as vice president of exploration.

Jayden Resources appointed David Eaton as interim CFO while the company pursues an eligible candidate for the position.

Liberty Gold reported Cal Everett, CEO and director, has retired and Dr. Jon Gilligan was appointed as new president and CEO.

Luca Mining reported Armando Alexandri has stepped down from his role as COO.

Montauk Metals announced Robert Suttie has resigned from his position as CFO of the company.

NextSource Materials announced Johnny Velloza will be stepping down from his position as interim COO.

Omai Gold Mines tapped Petra Decher as CFO and corporate secretary.

ONGold Resources named Paul Dunbar as vice president of exploration.

Paramount Gold Nevada announced Glen Van Treek has retired as president and COO.

Sonoran Desert Copper named Stephen Burega as the new president of the company.

Sranan Gold announced changes to its advisory board and team. Board advisors John Williamson and Mario Stifano, and CEO Oscar Louzada have been appointed to Sranan's board of directors, with Williamson acting as board chair. Williamson, Stifano and Louzada join John Alcock and Ron Shenton on the board, replacing Fred Tejada and Jonathan Yan who have retired from their positions. Alcock has also been appointed as CFO. Dr. Dennis LaPoint has been appointed as executive vice president of exploration and corporate development.

Board Changes:

Aberdeen International announced General (ret’d) Lewis MacKenzie has resigned as a director of the company.

Bravo Mining named Margot Naudie to its board of directors.

ESGold welcomed Peter Espig to its board of directors.

Formation Metals appointed Adrian Smith to the company's advisory committee.

Galloper Gold announced Stephen Shea has joined Galloper's board of directors.

GoldQuest Mining reported Bill Fisher, the company's chairman of board of directors, will be transitioning out of the chairman’s role but will continue as member of the board. Current board member, Frank Balint, will take over the chairman role in his place.

Integral Metals announced the appointment of Evan “Thor” Torrens to its advisory board.

Kingfisher Metals added Ashwath Mehra to its advisory board.

Mineral Road Discovery tapped Damien Reynolds as executive chairman. Emma Fairhurst will relinquish her seat as executive chairperson but will remain a director.

NEO Battery Materials appointed Kenneth Hoffman to its board of directors.

North Peak Resources reported Brian Hinchcliffe is stepping down as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Premium Resources appointed André van Niekerk to the board of directors of the company.

Sherritt International named Richard Moat to its board of directors. He will succeed Steven Goldman who is not seeking re-election at the corporation’s upcoming 2025 shareholder meeting.

Star Copper welcomed Brad Nichol as chairman of its board of directors.