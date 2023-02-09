Mining people: Argonaut Gold, Fission Uranium, Wesdome Gold

Changes in management:

Argonaut Gold named Marc Leduc as COO of the company.

Benjamin Hill Mining announced Sergio Garcia has resigned as CFO, Scott Davis will act as interim CFO.

Callinex appointed Peter R. Jones to the technical team.

CDN Maverick Capital named Raul Sanabria as VP exploration.

HeliosX Lithium & Technologies announced president Brian Findlay as interim CEO, following Christopher Brown and CFO Sameer Uplenchwar’s resignation.

Honey Badger Silver appointed Brian Briggs as interim CEO replacing outgoing president Edmond Thorose.

K92 Mining promoted Chris Muller to executive VP exploration.

Maple Gold Mines announced Paul Harbidge to its technical committee.

Smooth Rock Ventures appointed Mohammad Fazil, as company director.

Changes to board:

Doubleview Gold announced Charles Hugh Maddin's resignation.

Euromax Resources named Ali Vezvaei as non-executive director.

Fission Uranium appointed Beatriz Orrantia to the board.

Millennial Potash appointed Farhad Abasov as chair.

Talisker Resources appointed Christy Smith and Robert Power as directors following the resignation of Brent Gilchrist.

TRU Precious Metals appointed Manish Z. Kshatriya as chair of the board and audit committee.

Wesdome Gold Mines named Louise Grondin to board.