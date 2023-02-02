Mining people: Argonaut Gold, Vizsla Silver, Wesdome Gold

Management changes this week

Argonaut Gold announced Marc Leduc, as COO.

Benz Mining’s former CEO Xavier Braud has resigned. Evan Cranston, executive chair, will act as interim CEO.

Carlyle Commodities appointed Andrew Brown as its new corporate secretary.

Defiance Silver named Douglas Cavey as executive VP.

G Mining Ventures announced Dušan Petković as senior VP, corporate strategy.

Greenland Ruby appointed Arnt-Eirik Rornes as CEO.

IsoEnergy named Darryl Clark as VP, exploration, effective March 1, 2023.

New Pacific appointed Andrew Williams as president.

O3 Mining announced CFO Elijah Tyshynski as corporate secretary.

Soma Gold appointed Mark J. Bren as VP operations.

Trillium Gold Mines named Jeffrey O’Neill as CEO.

Vizsla Silver announced Michael Pettingell as senior VP, business development and strategy.

White Pine Precious Metals appointed John Marma as president and CEO.

Changes to board

E-Power Resources announced Anna Oxenstierna's resignation from the board.

GR Silver Mining said Jonathan Rubenstein resigned from the board.

LithiumBank appointed Paul Matysek as executive chair

Orea Mining added Rock Lefrançois, former president and CEO to the board of directors, replacing director Marie-Hélène Bérard.

Patriot Battery Metals named Mélissa Desrochers to the board.

Strathmore named Jamie Bannerman to the board.

Wesdome Gold appointed Louise Grondin to the board.