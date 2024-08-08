Mining People: Banyan Gold, GR Silver Mining and Waraba Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Spanish Mountain Gold named Mark Ruus its new CFO.

Waraba Gold appointed Jose Teixeira as its new CFO.

Board changes:

Banyan Gold appointed Marc Blythe as the non-executive chair and welcomed Hayley Halsall-Whitney to its board.

CanAlaska Uranium selected Karen Lloyd as its chair and welcomed Shane Shircliff to its board.

GR Silver Mining welcomed Brent McFarlane and Jessica van den Akker to its board.

New Gold appointed Richard O’Brien as its chair of the board.

Sherritt International welcomed Shelley Brown to its board.

Thunder Gold’s Bonnie Lyn de Bartok stepped down from the board.

Waraba Gold named Jose Teixeira to its board.