Mining People: Bolt Metals, Koryx Copper, Valleyview Resources

Management changes announced this week:

AuMEGA Metals named Rick Greenwoods as its new VP of exploration.

Atacama Resources’ CEO Glenn Grant stepped down.

Bolt Metals welcomed Branden Haynes as its new president, CEO and director. Ranjeet Sundher stepped down as president and CEO.

Crestview Exploration named Dr. Craig J. Mach as its new VP of exploration.

E2 Gold welcomed Kyle Nazareth as its new CFO as Carmelo Marrelli stepped down.

Eagle Plains Resources’ founder Robert (Bob) Termuende passed away.

Euro Manganese named Laurel Petryk as its new VP, legal and corporate secretary as Fausto Taddeistepped down.

IsoEnergy’s Tim Gabruch stepped down as president.

Koryx Copper’s Pierre Leveille stepped down as CEO but remains president and director.

Kraken Energy appointed Brian Goss as its interim CEO and board director as Matthew Schwab stepped down in these roles.

Rockland Resources appointed William Rascan to the board and he will also be the new president.

Sorrento Resources named Alex Bugden as president and CEO as Brayden Sutton stepped down.

Valleyview Resources named Roger Lemaitre as president, CEO and board director as Joel Leonard transitions to CFO replacing current CFO John Shapter who stepped down.

Board changes:

Alma Gold appointed Dušan Petkovićto its board.

BCM Resources’ Harry Yanowitz stepped down from the board.

Bonterra Resources welcomed Lesley Antoun to its board as Matthew Happyjack stepped down.

First Phosphate appointed Peter Nicholson to its board as Marc Branson stepped down.

Forge Resources welcomed Peter Jonathan Murphy as its chair and director.

Forsys Metals’ Pierfranco Malpenga stepped down from the board.

Koryx Copper welcomed Heye Daun as its executive chair and Alan Friedman as lead director. Jean-Luc Roy, Pierre Matte and Tim Fernback stepped down from the board.

KWG Resources appointed Jeffrey Steiner to its board.

Lithium Ionic welcomed David D’Onofrio to its board as Juliana Sprott stepped down.

Mandalay Resources appointed Amy Freedman to the board as Braam Jonker stepped down.

Renegade Gold welcomed John Newell to the board.

Volt Lithium’s Maury Dumba stepped down from the board.