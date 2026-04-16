Mining People: Deep Sea Minerals, Loyalist Exploration, Cartier Resources, Focus Graphite

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals appointed Victor Flores as senior vice president of exploration, operations and growth.

Bullion Gold Resources reported the appointment of Simon Britt as president and CEO.

Clean Air Metals reported Dr. Lionnel Djon has resigned as vice president of exploration. Dr. David Peck will provide technical leadership in the interim.

Crossroads Gold welcomed James Hutton as an advisor to the company.

Deep Sea Minerals appointed Dan McConnell as vice president of exploration.

Dynacor Group advised Jean Martineau will retire as president and CEO following the June 2026 annual shareholder meeting. Daniel Misiano will assume the role of president and CEO at that time. Martineau will stand for election to the board.

Energy Fuels reported Ross R. Bhappu has been appointed the company's CEO,

Freegold Ventures welcomed Maureen "Maurie" Marks as vice president of engineering and C. Paul Jago as exploration manager.

Gemdale Gold announced Andrew Newbury will assume the role of corporate secretary, replacing Dr Toby Strauss who continues as president and CEO.

Gold Runner Exploration reported the resignation of Heidi Gutte as CFO. Chris Wensley was appointed as interim CFO. Robert Suttie has been appointed as CFO.

Golden Pursuit Resources announced the appointment of Stacy Freudigmann as director and COO.

Hycroft Mining added Eric Colby as executive vice president of corporate development.

Kestrel Gold promoted Gordon Aldcorn to the role of director, president and CEO, replacing Pat Lynch who has resigned.

Lomiko Metals announced the departure of Robert Boisjoli as CFO. Belinda Labatte has been appointed interim CFO.

Loyalist Exploration added Bob Bresee as vice president of operations.

Namibia Critical Metals promoted Niels Verbaan as vice president of metallurgy.

Nortec Minerals welcomed Tom Baechler as its new vice president of exploration.

Nova Minerals raised Ashlie Thorburn to the position of CFO, commencing April 20, 2026.

Novo Resources announced Rohan Willams has accepted the position of general manager of exploration.

Showcase Minerals is pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan Hunko as CEO. Hunko succeeds Rene Bernard, who will continue to serve as a key member of the company's board of directors.

Southern Cross Gold appointed Joseph Seppelt as head of technology and processing.

Valkea Resources announced a planned leadership transition with Thomas Credland appointed as CEO and director. Louis Archambeault has been appointed as interim chairman of the board. Chris Donaldson has stepped down as CEO, director and chairman. Eric Zaunscherb and George Salamis have stepped down from the board of directors. Dr Chris Bonson has been appointed as vice president of exploration.

Zodiac Gold added Peter Flindell as technical advisor.

Board changes:

Advanced Gold Exploration announced the appointment of Jason Baker to the board of directors.

Cartier Resources engaged Glenn Mullan as a director on its board of directors.

Cullinan Metals added Raylen Tamayo to its board of directors.

Deep Sea Minerals welcomed Anthony Zelen to the board of directors.

Focus Graphite proudly announced the appointment of General (Retired) Wayne Eyre, former Chief of the Defence Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, to its Advisory Board.

Fox Tungsten reported the appointments of Mark Wellings and Greg Huffman to the board of directors.

Kutcho Copper appointed Jody Shimkus to the board of directors.

Nexus Uranium added ISR permitting expert Mark Hollenbeck to the company's advisory board.

URZ3 Energy welcomed Dr. Ivy V. Estabrooke to the board of directors.

Western Metallica Resources welcomed Leanna Jokela to its board of directors.