Mining People: E3 Lithium, Glencore, Los Andes Copper, Pacific Bay Minerals

Management appointments announced this week:

E3 Lithium promoted Leigh Clarke to VP corporate strategy and sustainability; Peter Ratzlaff to VP resource development; and Chris Ward to VP Clearwater project.

enCore Energy appointed Gregory Zerzan as chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Minto Metals named Channa Kumarage director, corporate development, and Tania Barreto director, investor relations.

Pacific Bay Minerals’ president and CEO David Brett stepped down. Succeeding him is Antonio Vespa, previously VP operations.

Pan Global Resources appointed Juan Garcia Valledor as general manager Spain.

Radisson Mining Resources appointed Vivien Janvier as director of geology.

Board moves include:

Coeur Mining welcomed Jeane Hull to its board.

Glencore appointed Liz Hewitt as an independent non-executive director.

Fernando Porcile, former executive chairman of Los Andes Copper, passed away.

Marcus Archer resigned from the board of Northern Shield Resources.

Guy Elliott joined Nova Royalty as an independent director.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization appointed Glenn Jager as its new chair. It also named Subo Sinnathamby to its board.

Cameron MacDonald was appointed to the board of Pacific Bay Minerals.

Patriot Battery Metals appointed Brian Jennings as a director.

Hugh Devlin joined the board of Royal Road Minerals.