Mining people: E3 Lithium, K92 Mining, Liberty Gold

Management changes:

Arras Minerals named Matthew Booth to VP of exploration.

E3 Lithium announced Kevin Carroll as the chief development officer.

First Majestic Silver promoted Gonzalo Mercado to VP of exploration and technical services.

Frontier Lithium announced John Didone as acting CFO, after Tony Zheng stepped down.

Glen Eagle Resources appointed Karl Trudeau as the president and CEO.

Gold Basin Resources appointed Monty Sutton as CFO.

Jaxon Mining named Brian Crawford as CFO and secretary.

Li-FT Power appointed Andrew Marshall as CFO.

MacDonald Mines Exploration named Mike England as interim CEO.

Noram Lithium appointed Glenn Barr as VP, project development.

Power Metals appointed Amanuel Bein as VP of exploration.

Pure Energy Minerals announced the death of director Frank Wells.

Silver Elephant Mining named Adrian Lupascu as VP exploration.

West Red Lake Gold Mines named Derek Teevan as VP community and Maurice Mostert as VP technical services.

Board changes this week:

Element79 Gold appointed Zara Kanji to the board.

Engineer Gold Mines appointed Glen Harder to the board.

Gold79 Mines appointed Peter Mercer as an independent director.

K92 mining appointed Anne Giardini as chair of the board.

Li-FT Power added Kenneth Scott to the board.

Liberty Gold's founder, Mark O'Dea, will be retiring as chair and director in mid-June.

Lithium Energi added Thomas Lefebvre to the board.

Norsemont Mining added Nikolas Perrault to the board.

North Peak Resources announced that Leni Keough has resigned from the board.

Riverside Resources appointed James Ladner as an independent director.

Sanatana Resources’s former board member, Tom Obradovich, has resigned.

Silver Elephant Mining added Douglas M. Flett to board.