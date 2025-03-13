Mining People: EV Minerals, GGL Resources, Infinitum Copper, New Gold, Giant Mining, Power Metals, VIOR

Management changes announced this week:

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium advised that Stephen Burega is leaving the company. He will cease to act as president of the company effective immediately. Tom Drivas has been appointed interim president.

EV Minerals announced current CFO Rebecca Hudson has resigned. The company appointed Alex Pekurar as new CFO.

GGL Resources announced that Matthew Turner, interim CEO, will be replaced on a permanent basis by John Gilbert. Gilbert has concurrently been appointed a director of GGL. Turner will remain as a director of GGL.

Infinitum Copper appointed Alex Gostevskikh as new CEO.

Kodiak Copper promoted Dave Skelton to vice president of exploration and appointed Baykan Aksu senior geologist. Skelton succeeds Jeff Ward.

MAX Power Mining engaged Monita Faris as the company’s new corporate secretary.

New Gold appointed Travis Murphy as vice president of operations.

Silver Dollar Resources tapped Gregory Lytle for the role of president and CEO.

Terra Balcanica Resources named Mathieu Couillard as its business development officer.

Board Changes:

Aclara Resources appointed Juan Enrique Rassmuss to its board of directors.

Giant Mining welcomed Jeff Bickel to its technical advisory board.

Hot Chili advised that Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell and Stephen Quin have tendered their resignations as directors of the company.

Power Metals named Haydn Daxter to the board of directors.

Provenance Gold tapped Mackenzie ("Mac") Watson to the advisory board as senior exploration advisor.

South Star Battery Metals welcomed Tiago Cunha to its board of directors.

Tinka Resources announced the resignation of Pieter Britz from the board of directors.

VIOR added Johan Pool to its board of directors.