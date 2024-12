Mining People: F3 Uranium, Zephyr Minerals, Klondike Silver, Omai Gold Mines, Urano Energy, Nouveau Monde Graphite

Management changes announced this week:

Abcourt Mines tapped Alain Lévesque as CFO.

AJN Resources named Philip Knowles as CFO, replacing Mark Gasson.

FireFly Metals tapped Laura Noonan-Crowe as company secretary and general counsel.

Gold79 Mines named Quentin Mai as CEO and board director.

Metalore Resources announced Donald William Bryson has resigned as CFO and board director.

Military Metals appointed Avrom Howard as VP-Exploration.

NuLegacy Gold reported Xavier Wenzel resigned as CFO and corporate secretary.

Board changes:

Collective Mining is saddened to announce board director Paul Murphy has passed away.

F3 Uranium named Rebecca Greco to its board of directors.

Galloper Gold appointed Nader Elm to its board of directors.

Klondike Silver reappointed Glen David Harder and appointed Ronald A. Coombes to its board.

New Found Gold welcomed Paul Huet, William Hayden, and Melissa Render to its board of directors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals added Josie Hickel to its board of directors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite tapped Chantal Sorel as a board director.

Omai Gold Mines appointed Elaine Ellingham as executive chairman of its board of director and Derek Macpherson as lead director.

Osisko Development announced Marina Katusa has resigned from the board of directors.

SKRR Exploration tapped Aleem Fidai and Bryson Goodwin as board directors.

Urano Energy named Kyle Kimmerle to its Board of Directors.

Zephyr Minerals appointed Brian Arkell to its Company's Board of Directors