Mining people: Iamgold, Lundin Gold, Star Diamond

Management changes this week:

Earthlabs announced Vincent Dubé Bourgeois as president.

Iamgold announced Renaud Adams as president and CEO, effective April 3, 2023.

Lundin Gold named Terrence Smith as COO and Chester See as interim CFO.

Mandalay Resources announced Frazer Bourchier as president and CEO effective April 3, 2023.

New Energy Metals appointed Nilda Rivera as CFO and corporate secretary.

Premium Nickel Resources named Sean Whiteford as president.

Snowline Gold appointed Thomas Branson as VP exploration.

Spanish Mountain Gold appointed Peter Mah as interim CEO.

Western Star Resources appointed Monty Sutton as CFO and Justin Corinella as director.

Changes of board:

Hercules Silver appointed Kelly Malcolm as an independent director.

Kincora Copper added Luke Murray to the board as a non-executive director.

Lithium One Metals announced James Bahen as a director.

MP Materials added Arnold W. Donald to the board.

New Energy Metals appointed Keenan Hohol to the board.

Star Diamond announced Marilyn Spink as an independent member of the board.

United Lithium announced Iain Scarr has joined the board of directors.