Mining people: Li-FT Power, Patriot Battery Metals, Liberty Gold

Changes in management this week: CDN Maverick appoints Adam Cegielski as CEO. Li-FT Power announced David Smithson as SVP geology and Carl […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 26, 2023 At 2:07 pm
Changes in management this week:

CDN Maverick appoints Adam Cegielski as CEO.

Li-FT Power announced David Smithson as SVP geology and Carl Verley as VP, exploration.

Patriot Battery Metals appointed Natacha Garoute as CFO.

Discovery Silver named Tony Makuch CEO.

Wesdome Gold Mines appointed chair, Warwick Morley-Jepson, as interim president and CEO, following the retirement of Duncan Middlemiss.

Board changes this week:

Arianne Phosphate names Marco Gagnon as chairman and adds Raef Sully to its board.

Liberty Gold named Lisa Wade to the board.

Mako Mining appointed Brian Szeto as an independent director.

Mineral Hill announces the death of directors Andrew Von Kursell and Milo Filgas.

