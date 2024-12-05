Mining People:  M3 Metals, Nickel 28, Pasofino, Teck, Osisko Development

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 5, 2024 At 1:06 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Goldshore Resources welcomed Sam Gibson as VP corporate development.

Kobrea Exploration named Paul Johnstone as chief geologist.

M3 Metals installed Kosta Tsoutsis as president and CEO.

Nickel 28 Capital said, effective Dec. 31, Chris Wallace will step down as CEO to be replaced by Craig Lennon who manages the Ramu nickel project.

Pasofino Gold named Brett A. Richards its new CEO.

Director Paul Martin named interim CEO of Premium Resources, as Keith Morrison retires. Sean Whiteford will remain president.

Teck Resources named Emma Chapman as VP investor relations.

Board changes:

Blackrock Silver added Tom Peregoodoff to its board.

Jean-David Moore and Luc Gervais joined the board of Bullion Gold Resources.

Freeman Gold appointed David Keough to its board.

Goldshore Resources named David Stone as a director as Brandon Macdonald retires.

Heliostar Metals named Ramon Tomas Davila Flores an independent director.

Li-Metal added Brad Morris and David Delaney to the board and named Tim Johnston as chair. This follows the departure of Anthony Tse and Colin Farrell.

M3 Metals said Adrian Smith stepped down from his executive role but will remain on the board. Robert Meister joins him.

Nexus Uranium named Drew St. Laurent to the board.

Osisko Development asked Stephen Quin to join the board.

The new chair of Workplace Safety North is Derek Budge.

