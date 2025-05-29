Mining People: Silver Mountain Resources, Argenta Silver, Canary Gold, Pure Energy, Scorpio Gold, Westgold Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Silver Mountain Resources appointed Oliver Foeste as CFO.

Argenta Silver appointed Vanessa Bogaert as vice president of investor relations and communications.

Golden Arrow Resources reported Nikolaos Cacos has been named president and CEO of the company. Joseph Grosso, who is stepping down from those roles, will continue to serve as a director and chairman of the board.

Board Changes:

Canary Gold welcomed Dr. Alan Carter to its advisory board.

Freeman Gold named David Keough to its board of directors.

Oceanic Iron Ore announced it has accepted the resignation of Thomas Lau (Tao Liu) as a director of the company. The board has elected not to fill the vacancy left by Lau's resignation.

Pure Energy added Cam Hosie to its board of directors.

Scorpio Gold appointed Leo Hathaway as board member and executive technical director.

Viscount Mining added Christina Ricks to its advisory board.

Westgold Resources welcomed Ivan Mullany as independent non-executive director.