Mining sector unites to support Manitoba wildfire relief

In response to the devastating wildfires affecting communities across northern Manitoba, three leading mining companies — Hudbay Minerals, Vale Base Metals, and Alamos Gold — have jointly contributed C$1.25 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support emergency relief and rebuilding efforts.

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM), a copper-focused critical minerals company, operates three long-life mines and develops copper growth projects in Canada, Peru, and the United States. Vale Base Metals, one of the world’s largest nickel producers, also produces significant amounts of copper and cobalt. Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI), a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer, manages diversified production from three operating mines in North America.

Their contribution provides essential aid to residents and Indigenous communities affected by the wildfires in northern Manitoba.

The funds enable a broad range of critical support services and recovery efforts, which include:

Offering evacuation assistance, including shelter, food, and transportation for displaced individuals and families.

Helping individuals and families return to their communities and begin the recovery and rebuilding process.

Providing financial aid for personal and household items.

Delivering mental health and wellness services, including referrals to other community programs.

Supporting local businesses in recovery efforts.

Investing in community resilience projects to strengthen long-term recovery and preparedness.

Funding disaster risk reduction programs to build community resilience and enhance recovery from future disasters.

Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO at the Canadian Red Cross, said: “The wildfires in Manitoba have been severe and the Canadian Red Cross has been working around the clock to provide support to people impacted. We are grateful to Hudbay, Vale Base Metals and Alamos for their generous donation which will make a big difference for the communities facing devastating fires this season.”

A joint statement from Hudbay, Vale Base Metals and Alamos reads: “This donation to the Canadian Red Cross reflects our deep commitment to the people and communities of northern Manitoba. We stand in solidarity with those affected, many of whom work with us, and we will continue to be here at this time of need to support long-term recovery efforts.”

The Canadian Red Cross continues to work closely with Indigenous leadership, municipal, provincial and federal governments and emergency response teams to provide support upon request, in an effort to assist those who need it most.

For more information on the Canadian Red Cross or to make a personal donation, please visit www.RedCross.ca. Individuals and families who have been impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to register with the Canadian Red Cross. More information is available here.