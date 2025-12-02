Mining’s future welders: CWB program forges ahead

The Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) Foundation has launched a new initiative to bolster welding education in secondary schools across Canada. The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program expands on the organization's previous Capital Equipment and Consumables Grant, offering increased funding, training, and industry connections to enhance technical education in welding and joining.

This program comes at a critical time for Canada's mining and resource sectors, which heavily rely on skilled welders for infrastructure development, equipment maintenance, and fabrication. The mining industry, in particular, faces an aging workforce and increasing demand for skilled tradespeople, making initiatives like this crucial for future workforce development, including within the mining sector.

A recent survey conducted by the CWB Foundation revealed that over 40 percent of secondary school welding programs require equipment upgrades, while nearly half struggle to access essential consumables. This situation aligns with broader challenges in the mining sector, where companies often report difficulties in finding skilled welders familiar with the latest technologies and industry standards.

The new program aims to address these challenges by providing funding, technical expertise, and modern learning tools to help educators update their curriculum and equipment. It focuses on three main areas: the Welding Essentials Grant, the Technology Innovation Grant, and the Consumables Notice Network.

Secondary school educators across Canada will benefit from the CWB Foundation’s new Equipment and Technology Advancement Program, designed to strengthen welding education through upgraded equipment, modern technology, and industry-supported resources. (CNW Group/CWB Welding Foundation)

Susan Crowley, Executive Director of the CWB Foundation, emphasized the program's comprehensive approach: "The Equipment and Technology Advancement Program is more than just financial support; it's a comprehensive system of resources designed to meet technical educators where they are."

For the mining industry, this initiative could help create a pipeline of skilled welders familiar with the specific needs and challenges of resource extraction and processing. The program's focus on industry-standard equipment and technology aligns well with the mining sector's increasing adoption of advanced welding techniques and automation.

The CWB Foundation has invested $6.1 million in secondary school welding and technical program supports since 2018, facilitating an additional $11.7 million in co-investments from industry and education partners. However, current funding only meets about 30 percent of requests from schools across Canada, indicating a significant opportunity for mining companies to get involved and support local welding programs.

This program represents a significant step in addressing the skills gap in Canada's trades sectors, including mining. By improving the quality and relevance of welding education at the secondary school level, it aims to prepare a new generation of skilled workers ready to meet the evolving needs of industries critical to Canada's economic growth.

For more details and to apply, please visit:

https://www.cwbweldingfoundation.org/programs/equipment-and-technology-advancement-program.