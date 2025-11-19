Mint showcases Ekati Mine’s rare yellow diamonds in coin collection

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled its 2025 Opulence Collection, showcasing rare precious metal coins adorned with fancy yellow diamonds from Canada's Ekati Diamond Mine. This exclusive collection combines fine jewelry with numismatic art, featuring two new coins: "Brilliance," a 10 oz pure platinum piece, and "Radiance," a 1 oz pure gold creation.

The Ekati mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories, supplies the rare fancy yellow diamonds for these coins. Crossworks Manufacturing, based in Vancouver, expertly cut and polished the gemstones. The collection, available now, highlights Canada's mineral wealth and craftsmanship.

The Misery pit at Burgundy's Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories. Credit: Burgundy Diamond Mines

Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, emphasized the collection's innovative nature and its celebration of Canadian resources. Jeremy King, CEO of Burgundy Diamond Mines, which operates the Ekati mine, praised the collaboration as a showcase of Canadian heritage and craftsmanship.

The "Brilliance" coin, designed by Chris Reid and Rosina Li, features a Canada lily motif with 23 fancy yellow diamonds and selective gold plating on its 99.95% platinum surface. Only 10 of these coins will be produced worldwide.

Simon Ng designed the "Radiance" coin, which displays a jeweled Canada lily formed by six marquise-cut fancy yellow diamonds surrounding a white diamond. This 1 oz pure gold piece is limited to 30 units.

Both coins bear the effigy of King Charles III on the obverse, created by Steven Rosati. They come presented in matte black wood cases made by Canadian manufacturer Manubois.

The Ekati mine, Canada's first surface and underground diamond operation, has been producing ethically sourced, high-quality diamonds for over 27 years. While primarily known for white diamonds, the mine yields a small percentage of yellow and rare fancy yellow diamonds.

The Royal Canadian Mint, a Crown corporation, is responsible for minting and distributing Canada's circulation coins. It is renowned for producing collector coins, bullion products, and military and civilian honors. The Mint also offers gold and silver refining services and is committed to environmental, social, and governance practices in its operations.

Burgundy Diamond Mines, which owns and operates the Ekati mine, focuses on capturing value across the entire diamond supply chain. The company emphasizes ethical production and traceability from mine to market.